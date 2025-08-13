Mexico extradited 26 drug cartel members to the US under a deal with Trump

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:18 AM • 1762 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 1918 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 22573 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 51757 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 39390 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 70952 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 39566 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 40092 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 109256 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98714 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
63%
756mm
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoAugust 12, 09:16 PM • 10888 views
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 11063 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 5368 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 12349 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 12677 views
Publications
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 1760 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 22565 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 18769 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 51749 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 70947 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 3368 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 11771 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 19801 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 90773 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 52660 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M

Mexico extradited 26 drug cartel members to the US under a deal with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Mexico extradited 26 high-ranking figures of drug cartels to the US, including the leader of "Los Cuinis" Abigael Gonzalez Valencia. This happened after an agreement under which the US will not seek the death penalty.

Mexico extradited 26 drug cartel members to the US under a deal with Trump

On Tuesday, Mexico handed over 26 high-ranking drug cartel figures to the United States – a new step within the framework of cooperation with the Donald Trump administration, which is increasing pressure on criminal networks involved in drug smuggling across the border. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Among those handed over to American justice is Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, leader of the "Los Cuinis" group, closely associated with the notorious "Jalisco New Generation" (CJNG) cartel. Another figure, Roberto Salazar, is wanted in connection with the murder of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in 2008. Others handed over include individuals linked to the Sinaloa cartel and other violent drug groups.

These transfers are a significant achievement for the Trump administration, which has identified the fight against drug cartels as a top priority for the Department of Justice. This is the second time in recent months that Mexico has expelled individuals accused of drug trafficking, murder, and other crimes, in response to increasing US pressure to curb the flow of drugs into American territory.

Mexican special services warned Ukraine about volunteers learning to operate drones for criminal organizations30.07.25, 00:53 • 5258 views

The transfer became possible after the US Department of Justice agreed not to seek the death penalty for these 26 individuals, nor for those involved in the previous transfer in February — when 29 people were extradited, including the notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, implicated in the murder of a DEA agent in 1985.

"This is another example of what can be achieved when two governments are united in the fight against violence and impunity," said US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson. - "These fugitives will face American justice, and citizens of both countries will be safer from common enemies."

Addition

The transfer of the figures took place a few days before the introduction of 25% tariffs on Mexican imports. Late last month, President Donald Trump held talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and agreed to postpone the imposition of tariffs for another 90 days to continue negotiations.

Sheinbaum expressed readiness for closer cooperation in the security sphere, with an emphasis on combating cartels, while emphasizing Mexico's sovereignty and rejection of US military intervention. The US administration has named the destruction of dangerous drug cartels as one of its priorities and singled out CJNG and several other Latin American groups as a threat to regional security.

For reference

Abigael Gonzalez Valencia is the brother-in-law of CJNG leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho" and one of the main targets of US attention. He was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in 2015 and has since been fighting extradition to the US. Together with his brothers, he led Los Cuinis, financing the creation and development of CJNG – one of Mexico's most powerful cartels. CJNG is responsible for large-scale shipments of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl to the US and other countries and is known for its brutality, murders, and corruption.

One of Abigael's brothers, Jose Gonzalez Valencia, was sentenced in June by a federal court in Washington to 30 years in prison for his involvement in international cocaine trafficking; he was arrested in 2017 while on vacation in Brazil under a false name.

Trump announced the introduction of 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico12.07.25, 16:31 • 11056 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Justice
Mexico
Washington, D.C.
Brazil
Donald Trump
United States