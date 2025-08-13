Mexico extradited 26 drug cartel members to the US under a deal with Trump

On Tuesday, Mexico handed over 26 high-ranking drug cartel figures to the United States – a new step within the framework of cooperation with the Donald Trump administration, which is increasing pressure on criminal networks involved in drug smuggling across the border. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Among those handed over to American justice is Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, leader of the "Los Cuinis" group, closely associated with the notorious "Jalisco New Generation" (CJNG) cartel. Another figure, Roberto Salazar, is wanted in connection with the murder of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in 2008. Others handed over include individuals linked to the Sinaloa cartel and other violent drug groups.

These transfers are a significant achievement for the Trump administration, which has identified the fight against drug cartels as a top priority for the Department of Justice. This is the second time in recent months that Mexico has expelled individuals accused of drug trafficking, murder, and other crimes, in response to increasing US pressure to curb the flow of drugs into American territory.

The transfer became possible after the US Department of Justice agreed not to seek the death penalty for these 26 individuals, nor for those involved in the previous transfer in February — when 29 people were extradited, including the notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, implicated in the murder of a DEA agent in 1985.

"This is another example of what can be achieved when two governments are united in the fight against violence and impunity," said US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson. - "These fugitives will face American justice, and citizens of both countries will be safer from common enemies."

Addition

The transfer of the figures took place a few days before the introduction of 25% tariffs on Mexican imports. Late last month, President Donald Trump held talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and agreed to postpone the imposition of tariffs for another 90 days to continue negotiations.

Sheinbaum expressed readiness for closer cooperation in the security sphere, with an emphasis on combating cartels, while emphasizing Mexico's sovereignty and rejection of US military intervention. The US administration has named the destruction of dangerous drug cartels as one of its priorities and singled out CJNG and several other Latin American groups as a threat to regional security.

For reference

Abigael Gonzalez Valencia is the brother-in-law of CJNG leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho" and one of the main targets of US attention. He was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in 2015 and has since been fighting extradition to the US. Together with his brothers, he led Los Cuinis, financing the creation and development of CJNG – one of Mexico's most powerful cartels. CJNG is responsible for large-scale shipments of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl to the US and other countries and is known for its brutality, murders, and corruption.

One of Abigael's brothers, Jose Gonzalez Valencia, was sentenced in June by a federal court in Washington to 30 years in prison for his involvement in international cocaine trafficking; he was arrested in 2017 while on vacation in Brazil under a false name.

