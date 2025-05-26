Merz threatened to put pressure on Hungary and Slovakia because of their policy towards Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Friedrich Merz stated that the EU will not allow a minority to block decisions. He emphasized that there are instruments of influence, including the cessation of funding.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced increased pressure on the governments of Hungary and Slovakia due to their position on Russia. In particular, the restraining role of both states in matters of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to N-TV.
We will not be able to avoid conflict with Hungary and Slovakia if we continue to move along this course
At the same time, Merz noted that the European Union cannot allow the decisions of the entire union to depend on a small minority. The head of the CDU emphasized that the EU has instruments of influence – from proceedings for violating the rule of law to the termination of funding from European funds.
Last week, as noted, Merz himself spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Merz is reportedly not seeking these conflicts, "but if there is a need, we will fulfill them."
