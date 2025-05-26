Merz threatened to put pressure on Hungary and Slovakia because of their policy towards Russia

$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 19638 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 55702 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 59056 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 77902 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 93363 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 77816 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 81854 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 84471 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80192 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85023 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 57513 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 31002 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 45948 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 33762 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 31701 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 33524 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 434477 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 470475 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 421054 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 511166 views
A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 15020 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 35144 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 171334 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 275261 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 109299 views
Merz threatened to put pressure on Hungary and Slovakia because of their policy towards Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Friedrich Merz stated that the EU will not allow a minority to block decisions. He emphasized that there are instruments of influence, including the cessation of funding.

Merz threatened to put pressure on Hungary and Slovakia because of their policy towards Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced increased pressure on the governments of Hungary and Slovakia due to their position on Russia. In particular, the restraining role of both states in matters of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to N-TV.

We will not be able to avoid conflict with Hungary and Slovakia if we continue to move along this course

 – he said at the European Forum of World Drama.

At the same time, Merz noted that the European Union cannot allow the decisions of the entire union to depend on a small minority. The head of the CDU emphasized that the EU has instruments of influence – from proceedings for violating the rule of law to the termination of funding from European funds.

Last week, as noted, Merz himself spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Merz is reportedly not seeking these conflicts, "but if there is a need, we will fulfill them."

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz26.05.25, 16:04 • 46936 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
Slovakia
Hungary
Viktor Orban
