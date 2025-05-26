German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced increased pressure on the governments of Hungary and Slovakia due to their position on Russia. In particular, the restraining role of both states in matters of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to N-TV.

We will not be able to avoid conflict with Hungary and Slovakia if we continue to move along this course – he said at the European Forum of World Drama.

At the same time, Merz noted that the European Union cannot allow the decisions of the entire union to depend on a small minority. The head of the CDU emphasized that the EU has instruments of influence – from proceedings for violating the rule of law to the termination of funding from European funds.

Last week, as noted, Merz himself spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Merz is reportedly not seeking these conflicts, "but if there is a need, we will fulfill them."

