Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on the Russian Federation have been lifted - Mertz
Kyiv • UNN
Friedrich Merz announced the removal of restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory. Ukraine can attack military positions in Russia for self-defense.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory have been lifted for Ukraine. He announced this on his X page, writes UNN.
We will do everything possible to continue supporting Ukraine. This also means that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied by us. Ukraine can now also defend itself by attacking military positions in Russia," - wrote Merz.
Earlier
As UNN wrote, Merz sees no signs that the war in Ukraine will end soon. At the same time, the German Chancellor noted that one can only hope that at least it will be possible to gather the parties to the conflict for constructive negotiations in the Vatican.
Separately, Merz emphasized the importance of Germany's "active, supportive and strong" role in peace efforts.