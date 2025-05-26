German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory have been lifted for Ukraine. He announced this on his X page, writes UNN.

We will do everything possible to continue supporting Ukraine. This also means that there are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied by us. Ukraine can now also defend itself by attacking military positions in Russia," - wrote Merz. - wrote Merz.

Earlier

As UNN wrote, Merz sees no signs that the war in Ukraine will end soon. At the same time, the German Chancellor noted that one can only hope that at least it will be possible to gather the parties to the conflict for constructive negotiations in the Vatican.

Separately, Merz emphasized the importance of Germany's "active, supportive and strong" role in peace efforts.