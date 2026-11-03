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Merz stated that Germany's next president should be a woman for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

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Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to nominate a woman as the consensus candidate for the office of President of Germany. The election will take place in 2027.

Merz stated that Germany's next president should be a woman for the first time

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the country’s next president should be a woman. If this happens, she will become the first woman in the history of the Federal Republic to hold the highest state office, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

During a closed meeting with representatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Merz stressed that he wanted to find a candidate who would unite the political forces.

I will propose to the party a consensus candidate, a candidate from the political center. I have firmly decided on one thing: it must be a woman

– said the chancellor, as quoted by the German Press Agency.

Who could lead Germany

Merz has not yet named a specific candidate. Among the possible contenders is Ilse Aigner, who is supported by Bavaria’s Christian Social Union, although some CDU representatives have reservations about her candidacy.

The idea of electing a woman president is also supported by the Social Democrats and the "Greens".

Incumbent President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will complete his second five-year term in 2027 and cannot run again.

Germany’s president is elected by the Federal Convention, which consists of members of the Bundestag and representatives of the federal states. The office has mainly ceremonial powers.

Merz stated that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea threatens Europe's security29.10.26, 17:27 • 5365 views

Stepan Haftko

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