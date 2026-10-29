Merz stated that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea threatens Europe's security

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 12288 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
12:58 PM • 13355 views
Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people
12:13 PM • 15062 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
12:06 PM • 13335 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhotoVideo
10:46 AM • 14913 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
10:33 AM • 15029 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
October 29, 09:33 AM • 16759 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
October 29, 08:33 AM • 18650 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
October 29, 06:19 AM • 29585 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
October 29, 05:58 AM • 26763 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne regionPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2m/s
80%
757mm
Popular news
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 27754 views
North Korea launched up to 10 ballistic missiles after Kim Jong Un's visit to ChinaOctober 29, 06:45 AM • 14979 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 37821 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 14412 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived again10:25 AM • 11095 views
Publications
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 4778 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 12290 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 37978 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 53449 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 64428 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
United States
Chernihiv
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beer02:15 PM • 3100 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 5190 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived again10:25 AM • 11136 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 14536 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 27874 views
Actual
Film
Shahed-136
Technology
Financial Times
Su-34

Merz stated that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea threatens Europe's security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Merz stated that North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine threaten Europe's freedom. Germany and South Korea will deepen security cooperation.

Merz stated that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea threatens Europe's security

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that North Korea threatens "freedom throughout Europe" by sending its troops to fight on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

After a meeting in Seoul with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Merz emphasized that Russia supplies weapons to North Korea.

The chancellor said that such cooperation demonstrates how "the security of Korea affects the security of Europe. And the security of Europe also affects the security of Korea."

It is noted that North Korea has strengthened its military ties with Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Pyongyang supplied Moscow with artillery ammunition and missiles. In addition, according to South Korean intelligence services, it sent about 15,000 troops to participate in combat operations on the side of Russian forces.

More than 45,000 foreigners from 151 countries have signed contracts with the Russian army — Coordination Headquarters20.10.26, 18:36 • 7368 views

In return, Russia provides North Korea with financial support, military technologies, and security guarantees.

Before Merz’s arrival on Thursday, North Korea launched about 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reported.

At the beginning of his visit, Merz said he hoped for the future reunification of Korea. The peninsula has been divided along the 38th parallel since the end of the fighting in the Korean War in 1953.

Merz also agreed with Lee to deepen strategic and security cooperation between the two countries. This includes joint military exercises and the exchange of intelligence information.

North Korea launched up to 10 ballistic missiles after Kim Jong Un's visit to China29.10.26, 08:45 • 15084 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Sea of Japan
Seoul
Pyongyang
Friedrich Merz
North Korea
South Korea
Europe
Ukraine