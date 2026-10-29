Merz stated that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea threatens Europe's security

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that North Korea threatens "freedom throughout Europe" by sending its troops to fight on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

After a meeting in Seoul with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Merz emphasized that Russia supplies weapons to North Korea.

The chancellor said that such cooperation demonstrates how "the security of Korea affects the security of Europe. And the security of Europe also affects the security of Korea."

It is noted that North Korea has strengthened its military ties with Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Pyongyang supplied Moscow with artillery ammunition and missiles. In addition, according to South Korean intelligence services, it sent about 15,000 troops to participate in combat operations on the side of Russian forces.

More than 45,000 foreigners from 151 countries have signed contracts with the Russian army — Coordination Headquarters

In return, Russia provides North Korea with financial support, military technologies, and security guarantees.

Before Merz’s arrival on Thursday, North Korea launched about 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reported.

At the beginning of his visit, Merz said he hoped for the future reunification of Korea. The peninsula has been divided along the 38th parallel since the end of the fighting in the Korean War in 1953.

Merz also agreed with Lee to deepen strategic and security cooperation between the two countries. This includes joint military exercises and the exchange of intelligence information.

North Korea launched up to 10 ballistic missiles after Kim Jong Un's visit to China