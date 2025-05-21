Merz sees no signs that the war in Ukraine will end soon
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that there are no signs of a quick end to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. He expressed hope for constructive negotiations with the support of the Vatican, emphasizing the important role of Germany.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he does not see any signs of a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.
At a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, Merz lowered expectations for a quick end to the war in Ukraine.
"There are currently no signs that this war will end quickly," he said.
At the same time, the German Chancellor noted that one can only hope that at least it will be possible to bring the parties to the conflict together for constructive negotiations in the Vatican.
Separately, Merz stressed the importance of Germany's "active, supportive and strong" role in peace efforts.
On May 19, US President Donald Trump, after talking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that Ukraine and Russia will immediately begin negotiations to end the war.
Finnish President Stubb said that negotiations at the technical level on a ceasefire in Ukraine may take place in the Vatican next week.