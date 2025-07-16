$41.820.01
Men who raped and robbed a minor girl received up to 9 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

In Kyiv, in Pechersk, two men were sentenced to 9 years in prison for raping and robbing a 15-year-old girl. The perpetrators took the victim's phone and transferred 1,000 hryvnias from her account.

Men who raped and robbed a minor girl received up to 9 years in prison

In Kyiv, in Pechersk, two men raped and robbed a minor girl. For this crime, the perpetrators received a sentence of 9 years in prison.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The prosecution proved in court that two men, aged 41 and 29, under threat and violence, raped a 15-year-old girl in an unfinished building in the center of the capital.

The attackers also took the victim's "Iphone 12" mobile phone. With the help of the gadget, they transferred 1,000 hryvnias from the minor's account to the card of one of the offenders. After that, the attackers fled the crime scene with the girl's phone.

It is worth noting that one of the men had already been convicted 5 times for theft, and the other had been convicted for robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm. 

The accused are in custody.

Recall

UNN reported on a resident of Mykolaiv who was sentenced to 12 years for raping his minor daughter for 5 years.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the police detained an unemployed man born in 1999 on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old fellow villager with the use of force.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

