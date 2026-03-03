Medvedchuk's case on oil pipeline appropriation sent to court - Prosecutor General

The case of the ex-MP regarding the appropriation of an oil pipeline worth UAH 1.4 billion and the laundering of €29.9 million has been sent to court, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Tuesday, UNN writes.

In July 2024, the SBU reported that, together with NABU, they had collected extensive evidence in the case of the "Samara-Western Direction" oil pipeline and notified former MP Viktor Medvedchuk and his accomplices of suspicion.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has sent an indictment against a former People's Deputy of Ukraine who organized a large-scale scheme to seize state property - Kravchenko reported on social media.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, the investigation established that "during 2015-2018, the ex-MP created and headed an organized group that actually stole a part of the main oil product pipeline from the state." The value of the object at that time, according to him, was UAH 1.4 billion.

"To implement the scheme, the organizers, led by the former parliamentarian, involved experts to provide knowingly false conclusions in courts and abused their powers at various levels. After gaining control over the object, the group members used it for their own enrichment, legalizing more than €29.9 million in proceeds obtained from the illegal operation of the pipeline," Kravchenko detailed the case.

The former MP is accused of organizing the seizure of property on an especially large scale, money laundering, abuse of power, and falsification of expert opinions. Since he is in Russia, the investigation was conducted under a special pre-trial investigation procedure (in absentia) - wrote the Prosecutor General.

According to him, materials regarding other participants in the scheme have been separated into a separate proceeding - they are on the wanted list.

"The state's position remains unchanged: every exposed fact of abuse of Ukraine's strategic assets must be given a proper legal assessment. Law enforcement agencies continue active measures to search for, arrest, and confiscate the assets of persons suspected of crimes against the state and corruption. This applies to property both in Ukraine and abroad - it should serve as compensation for the damage caused to the state. We continue to work," Kravchenko emphasized.

