Medical malpractice case involving Odrex doctors: court held its first hearing in November

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa held a full hearing on November 6 in the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex clinic doctors Vitalii Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska. The next hearing is scheduled for November 11, UNN reports.

Details

According to UNN sources, the hearing scheduled for November 5 had to be postponed for technical reasons. At the same time, the very next day, November 6, the court was able to fully continue its consideration of the criminal case.

This is one of the few hearings that has been possible to hold in recent months. As a reminder, in October, of the 16 scheduled hearings, only three took place; the remaining 13 were postponed following motions by the defense. In September, the court was able to hold six of the 13 hearings in full.

The systematic postponements are causing concern because of the risk that the limitation periods for bringing the accused to criminal liability may expire. Under such circumstances, every hearing that does not take place may affect the prospects for the timely completion of the trial.

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As a reminder

At the center of the high-profile trial are the circumstances surrounding the death of well-known Odesa businessman and founder of KADORR Group Adnan Kivan, who died in October 2024 at the private Odrex clinic. On trial are surgeon Vitalii Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. Both are accused of improperly performing their professional duties under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, after the operation, the medical professionals may have failed to prescribe the businessman the necessary antibacterial therapy and failed to respond properly to postoperative complications. According to the findings of the forensic medical examination, this may have led to the development of sepsis, which caused the patient's death.

At the same time, neither doctor admits guilt. The court is to provide the final assessment of their actions. However, due to the numerous postponements of hearings, the question of whether the trial will be completed before the limitation periods for bringing the accused to criminal liability expire is becoming increasingly pressing.

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