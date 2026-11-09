$45.320.1250.650.40
ukenru
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 8412 views
Medical malpractice case involving Odrex doctors: court held its first hearing in November
06:00 AM • 17220 views
Exchange rates for November 9: The NBU sharply “crashed” the euro
November 9, 02:55 AM • 17172 views
Trump confirmed a visit to China and a meeting with Putin and Xi
November 9, 12:51 AM • 25239 views
Rubio called security guarantees the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi
November 8, 09:14 PM • 28440 views
The enemy struck six districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people killedPhoto
November 8, 06:57 PM • 11244 views
Russian forces attacked rescuers three times while they were dealing with the aftermath of shelling in Komyshuvakha
November 8, 04:52 PM • 9104 views
Traffic rules on Kyiv’s bridges are being changed: what restrictions will be introduced
November 8, 04:19 PM • 30188 views
The Russians have strengthened their military presence in Oleshky under the cover of a humanitarian operation, Zelenskyy says
November 8, 12:04 PM • 35067 views
Trump’s defeat in the election could change the course of peace negotiations on Ukraine - WP
November 8, 10:59 AM • 40154 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s economy ahead of the talks: what tactics has the Kremlin chosen?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
In Rostov Region, drones struck a bridge on the R-280 highway — footage of the attack has emergedVideoNovember 9, 12:20 AM • 12563 views
Merz is ready to speak with Putin at the G20 summit in MiamiNovember 9, 01:22 AM • 14149 views
Shelling of Balakliia: three injured, houses and a cultural institution damagedNovember 9, 01:53 AM • 13437 views
Iran gave the United States two days "to think it over"November 9, 03:26 AM • 6854 views
Trump suggested that Ukraine might end up with a "different shape" after the war06:28 AM • 10135 views
Publications
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 38002 views
The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains
Exclusive
November 8, 08:32 AM • 59402 views
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 80582 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 109339 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 81388 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mohammed bin Salman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reasonNovember 7, 08:10 PM • 39181 views
The film "Ebenezer" will be released on November 13 — will the role of Scrooge help Johnny Depp return from the wildernessNovember 7, 05:29 PM • 41233 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 46581 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 47819 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 45104 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Film

Medical malpractice case involving Odrex doctors: court held its first hearing in November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8426 views

After an almost month-long break, the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa managed to hold a hearing in the case concerning medical malpractice by Odrex doctors. The next hearing is scheduled for November 11.

Medical malpractice case involving Odrex doctors: court held its first hearing in November

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa held a full hearing on November 6 in the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex clinic doctors Vitalii Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska. The next hearing is scheduled for November 11, UNN reports.

Details

According to UNN sources, the hearing scheduled for November 5 had to be postponed for technical reasons. At the same time, the very next day, November 6, the court was able to fully continue its consideration of the criminal case.

This is one of the few hearings that has been possible to hold in recent months. As a reminder, in October, of the 16 scheduled hearings, only three took place; the remaining 13 were postponed following motions by the defense. In September, the court was able to hold six of the 13 hearings in full.

The systematic postponements are causing concern because of the risk that the limitation periods for bringing the accused to criminal liability may expire. Under such circumstances, every hearing that does not take place may affect the prospects for the timely completion of the trial.

"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patients05.10.26, 11:11 • 44383 views

As a reminder

At the center of the high-profile trial are the circumstances surrounding the death of well-known Odesa businessman and founder of KADORR Group Adnan Kivan, who died in October 2024 at the private Odrex clinic. On trial are surgeon Vitalii Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. Both are accused of improperly performing their professional duties under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, after the operation, the medical professionals may have failed to prescribe the businessman the necessary antibacterial therapy and failed to respond properly to postoperative complications. According to the findings of the forensic medical examination, this may have led to the development of sepsis, which caused the patient's death.

At the same time, neither doctor admits guilt. The court is to provide the final assessment of their actions. However, due to the numerous postponements of hearings, the question of whether the trial will be completed before the limitation periods for bringing the accused to criminal liability expire is becoming increasingly pressing.

Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods04.11.26, 14:41 • 43072 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

Society
Odrex
Odesa