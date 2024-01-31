ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Media: EU to deliver about 600,000 ammunition to Ukraine by March, not a million

Kyiv

Due to production delays and stockpile issues, the EU will only be able to deliver about 600,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March, falling short of the promised 1 million rounds.

European Union countries will be able to transfer to Ukraine only about 600 thousand ammunition out of the promised million by March due to the state of defense production and fears of stockpile depletion, Bloomberg reports, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to diplomats, European allies will not be able to deliver the 1 million shells they promised to deliver by March 1. Against the backdrop of constant delays in production and fears of running out of stocks, Europe  will only be able to provide about 600,000 rounds by the deadline. 

Diplomats say that EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels this week may try to attract other supplies to increase the total number of shells, but still fall short of the 1 million target set last year

If Ukrainian troops do not have the shells to keep up the pressure, "Russia could continue to shell while their infantry attacks Ukrainian positions," said Rand Corp researcher and U.S. Army Reserve officer Anne Marie Daley. 

According to Reuters, EU leaders will reaffirm their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" to Ukraine at a summit on Thursday, February 1. to Ukraine and point to the urgent need to speed up the delivery of ammunition and missiles to the country. 

Recall

Kuleba confirmed that the EU will not be able to deliver the promised one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March 2024 due to the state of defense production and bureaucratic obstacles. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising