Media: EU to deliver about 600,000 ammunition to Ukraine by March, not a million

European Union countries will be able to transfer to Ukraine only about 600 thousand ammunition out of the promised million by March due to the state of defense production and fears of stockpile depletion, Bloomberg reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to diplomats, European allies will not be able to deliver the 1 million shells they promised to deliver by March 1. Against the backdrop of constant delays in production and fears of running out of stocks, Europe will only be able to provide about 600,000 rounds by the deadline.

Diplomats say that EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels this week may try to attract other supplies to increase the total number of shells, but still fall short of the 1 million target set last year

If Ukrainian troops do not have the shells to keep up the pressure, "Russia could continue to shell while their infantry attacks Ukrainian positions," said Rand Corp researcher and U.S. Army Reserve officer Anne Marie Daley.

According to Reuters, EU leaders will reaffirm their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" to Ukraine at a summit on Thursday, February 1. to Ukraine and point to the urgent need to speed up the delivery of ammunition and missiles to the country.

Recall

Kuleba confirmed that the EU will not be able to deliver the promised one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by March 2024 due to the state of defense production and bureaucratic obstacles.