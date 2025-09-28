Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims of missile strike increased to 31, including three children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the missile attack on the Kyiv region, 31 people were injured, including three children. Damage was recorded in five districts of the region.
According to the latest data, 31 people, including three children, were injured as a result of a missile attack on the Kyiv region. Damage and fires were recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Bucha, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.
Details
In the Bucha and Bila Tserkva districts, work to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack is ongoing. Emergency services are working on site.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the night shelling of Kyiv, four people died, 14 were injured, one of them in serious condition.
