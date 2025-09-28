Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims of missile strike increased to 31, including three children

According to the latest data, 31 people, including three children, were injured as a result of a missile attack on the Kyiv region. Damage and fires were recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Bucha, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to updated data, 31 people were injured, including 3 children. Fires and destruction were recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Bucha, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts of the region. - the service reported.

In the Bucha and Bila Tserkva districts, work to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack is ongoing. Emergency services are working on site.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the night shelling of Kyiv, four people died, 14 were injured, one of them in serious condition.

In the capital, among the victims are a teenage girl, a nurse, and a patient of the Institute of Cardiology, also over 70 injured in Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs