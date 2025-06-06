Marchenko on increasing defense spending: no tax increases are expected

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
11:45 AM • 12271 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 22134 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 87591 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 140598 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 106042 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 96033 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 90401 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65987 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92540 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65434 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
5.1m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 69143 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 44334 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 37423 views

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 16404 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 17067 views
Publications

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 12331 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 95135 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 181439 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 188488 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 245664 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Ternopil

Kyiv

Lutsk

Kyiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 17915 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 121733 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 85949 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 128675 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 352976 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Unmanned aerial vehicle

9K720 Iskander

Mi-8

Marchenko on increasing defense spending: no tax increases are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

The Minister of Finance announced the need for additional defense funding due to wartime. Increased spending will be covered by internal resources, taxes will not increase.

Marchenko on increasing defense spending: no tax increases are expected

There is a need to appeal to the Rada for an additional increase in spending on the defense sector. Planned appointments are being fulfilled in full, but there is an unplanned need of the Armed Forces, which is determined by the martial law regime. This affects the budget balances, but they will be closed at the expense of internal resources, no tax increases are foreseen.

This was stated by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko during the "Question Hour" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Marchenko commented on whether the government plans to revise the 2025 budget to increase defense spending.

Dear colleagues, indeed, we need to appeal to you (parliamentarians - ed.) for an additional increase in spending on the security and defense sector. First of all, this is due to the fact that our situation is changing quite quickly, dynamically, there is a need to purchase new types of weapons, military equipment and implement other decisions, there is an intensification of hostilities

- said Marchenko. 

The Minister stressed that there is an unplanned need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is determined by the martial law regime.

Therefore, of course, we will appeal to you and all these decisions will be recalculated and meet the request of servicemen and the security and defense sector. We have planned appointments, I emphasize once again, are being fulfilled in full, but there is an unplanned need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is determined by the martial law regime. Therefore, we react to it as a government and accordingly it affects the budget balances, but we will close these balances at the expense of internal resources, we do not foresee any tax increases

- said Marchenko.

Supplement

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that Ukraine lacks money to purchase weapons - approximately 400 billion hryvnias. He believes that the budget needs to be revised.

On June 5, Minister of Finance Marchenko stated that the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan is being prepared in case of prolonged hostilities in 2026.

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds for opening an emission channel. There is an understanding of how to act when there is a need to cover the state budget deficit, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability.

 On June 6, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that if in the second half of the year there is a need to increase spending on financing the Armed Forces, the government will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyFinance
Serhiy Marchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9