March 18 in Ukraine: it will be cloudy, without significant precipitation, but in some places wet snow
Kyiv • UNN
In most regions of Ukraine on March 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, temperature +3..+5°C. In the east and southeast, in some places, light sleet and rain, temperature +4..+7°C.
On March 18, cloudy weather with periodic clearings will persist in Ukraine. Various weather conditions are expected throughout the country, depending on the region. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
Thus, in the capital, the temperature will fluctuate from +2 to +4 °C. In the western regions, in particular in Lviv, the temperature during the day will vary from +2 to +4°C, and cloudiness with clearings will not bring precipitation. In Kharkiv and Odesa, the temperature will also be within +3..+5°C, but no precipitation is expected there.
At the same time, in the east and southeast of the country, in particular in Donetsk, Luhansk, Simferopol, there may be light sleet and rain in some places. Here the temperature will fluctuate from +4 to +7°C. Such weather is expected in the area of parts of the eastern and southern regions, including temporarily occupied territories.
In general, in most of Ukraine, the temperature will remain within +3..+5°C during the day, and cloudiness with clearings will provide short breaks between rain and sleet, which will affect road conditions and visibility.
Didenko reported about the most uncomfortable weather on Tuesday17.03.25, 15:06 • 13147 views