Didenko reported about the most uncomfortable weather on Tuesday
Kyiv • UNN
Uncomfortable weather is expected in Ukraine tomorrow: frosts up to -6°C at night, strong wind up to 20 m/s, as well as light snow in Sumy region and rain in Crimea.
Synoptic Natalia Didenko warns that Ukrainians will face very uncomfortable weather on Tuesday. In particular, a frosty night with temperatures of -1…-6 °C is expected. In addition, you should beware of the cold wind, writes UNN.
Tomorrow's Tuesday will be one of the most uncomfortable synoptic days. But I emphasize – one
The weather forecaster emphasized that the coming night is expected with frosts in the range of -1…-6 °C, in the west in places up to -8 °C. In the south and southeast, the temperature will be slightly higher – 0…+3 °C.
The maximum air temperature during the day will be +2…+5 °C. In addition to the cold, you should be prepared for a strong wind.
On March 18, gusts of north-westerly wind can reach 15-20 meters per second. Unless something special falls from the sky - snow is expected in Sumy region and rain in Crimea and Pryazovia. That's all
Weather in Kyiv
In the capital of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 18, there will be no significant precipitation. At night -3…-5 °C, tomorrow during the day +2…+4 °C. Prognostic diagram for Kyiv from March 17 to 26: Didenko added that truly spring weather will begin in Ukraine from March 20.
Supplement
On March 17, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with periodic clearings. Rain and sleet are expected in some regions, and ice may form on the roads of the western regions.