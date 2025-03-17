Winter is returning to Ukraine: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Today, March 17, wet snow will fall in the west and north of Ukraine. In the western and northern regions, the air will warm up to +4 degrees during the day. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
On Monday, March 17, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. In the afternoon in the western, northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, in some places there will be light wet snow; in the rest of the territory without precipitation.
On the roads of the western regions, there will be ice in some places.
Wind predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the western, and in the afternoon in the northern regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.
Temperature in the western, northern, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Poltava regions in the afternoon from 1° below zero to 4° above zero; in the rest of the territory at night and in the daytime 2-7° above zero, in the afternoon in the south-east 8-13°.
Weather in Kyiv and Kyiv region:
Cloudy with clearings, in the afternoon light wet snow in places.
Wind predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places in the region in the afternoon.
Temperature in the afternoon from 1° below zero to 4° above zero;
in Kyiv in the afternoon 1-3° above zero.
