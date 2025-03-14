How to keep your brain healthy - tips from the National Health Service of Ukraine
The National Health Service of Ukraine has disseminated a number of recommendations to help keep the brain healthy. In particular, doctors advise leading an active lifestyle and adhering to a sleep schedule, UNN writes.
The brain is the control center of the entire body, as it controls organs such as the heart and lungs. The brain also regulates the work of internal organs, memory, senses, and is responsible for our thinking and speech
First of all, you should regularly consult a family doctor for preventive examinations. In particular, it is necessary to check blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol levels in the blood.
- It is also worth leading an active lifestyle, doing physical exercises several times a week for 30-60 minutes;
- It is necessary to adhere to a sleep schedule, sleep 7-9 hours;
- It is important to go to bed and wake up at the same time;
- Adhere to a nutritional balance;
- The diet should include proteins, fats and carbohydrates.
Avoid fried foods, alcohol and smoking
- You need to constantly train your brain.
Reading, learning languages and doing puzzles will help with this.
And you should never forget about positive thinking. Focusing on good emotions and feelings of gratitude can change the perception of stressful situations and improve mood.
Addition
Today, March 14, the world celebrates World Sleep Day. Sleep is one of the three key pillars of health, along with proper nutrition and physical activity. On this day, international medical organizations remind people about the problem of sleep deprivation and insomnia and call on humanity to lead a healthy lifestyle.