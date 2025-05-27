The trial in Maradona's death case is under threat due to doubts about the impartiality of the judge - AFP

More than two months after the start of the trial of seven Argentine doctors accused of the death of football legend Diego Maradona, the case is under threat due to questions about the impartiality of the judge. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Last week, the trial was suspended after defense lawyers claimed that the judge's participation in a documentary related to the case was a violation of her duties, abuse of influence and even bribery.

The possible removal of Julieta Makintach, one of the three judges in the case, risks nullifying the trial.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, where at least one lawyer is expected to ask for Makintach to be recused.

If she is removed from the case, it will be necessary to decide whether she can simply be replaced, or whether the trial should start anew with a new panel of judges.

This is a scandal of such magnitude that the whole world is talking about Argentine justice as the worst example - said Fernando Burlando, Maradona's daughters' lawyer, on local radio last week.

What is the violation

It concerns the alleged use of cameras in the courtroom in violation of the ban on filming the trial. Makintach has denied any involvement in the illegal filming. But a video circulated in the Argentine media over the weekend suggests that she allegedly gave an interview to a film crew on the eve of the trial.

In his testimony, which became known to AFP, the producer said that they were filming a documentary about Makintach as a "judge and a woman", but not about the trial itself.

Burlando rejected this explanation and said that he would demand Makintach's removal on Tuesday.

Now everyone feels that it (the trial) has been compromised. The healthiest thing to do is to start with a clean slate - added Mario Bodri, the lawyer of Maradona's former partner Veronica Ojeda.

The defendants risk receiving from 8 to 25 years in prison if they are found guilty of "murder with possible intent".

The case is currently focused on the decision of Maradona's doctors to allow him to recover at home with minimal supervision and medical equipment, rather than in a medical facility.

In her testimony, Maradona's daughter Janinna said that her father's carers kept him in a "dark, ugly and lonely" place and claimed that they were more interested in money than his well-being.

Reference

In the Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro, the medical team of Maradona is being tried for the conditions of his recovery in a private house. Prosecutors have described the care of the football icon in the last days of his life as extremely negligent.

Maradona died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60, recovering at home after brain surgery. He had surgery for a blood clot after decades of struggle with cocaine and alcohol addiction.

The athlete died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema two weeks after going under the knife. He was found dead in bed by a day nurse.

Addition

During the trial in the case of the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, the results of the autopsy were announced for the first time. Before the forensic experts testified, those present were warned that sensitive images would be shown. After that, Maradona's daughter left the hall.

Forensic experts announced the results of Diego Maradona's autopsy amid a trial in which 7 doctors and nurses are accused of manslaughter. According to their findings, Maradona died after prolonged torment.

According to the experts' conclusion, Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020, due to respiratory failure and cardiac arrest. The cause of death was also determined to be acute pulmonary edema.