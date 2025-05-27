The trial in Maradona's death case is under threat due to doubts about the impartiality of the judge - AFP

$41.570.06
Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 9026 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 56227 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 143212 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 130375 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 146133 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 147465 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 105455 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 98017 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 88302 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82634 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 123009 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

May 27, 12:50 AM • 58445 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

May 27, 01:27 AM • 46161 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

May 27, 01:58 AM • 40747 views

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

06:05 AM • 36842 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 106497 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 497218 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 530117 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 479026 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 568330 views
UNN Lite

# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.

08:52 AM • 3108 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

07:08 AM • 13690 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 45194 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 69114 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 192401 views
The trial in Maradona's death case is under threat due to doubts about the impartiality of the judge - AFP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The trial of Maradona's doctors has been suspended due to doubts about the impartiality of the judge, who allegedly gave an interview to the media about the case. The possible removal of the judge could lead to a review of the process.

The trial in Maradona's death case is under threat due to doubts about the impartiality of the judge - AFP

More than two months after the start of the trial of seven Argentine doctors accused of the death of football legend Diego Maradona, the case is under threat due to questions about the impartiality of the judge. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Last week, the trial was suspended after defense lawyers claimed that the judge's participation in a documentary related to the case was a violation of her duties, abuse of influence and even bribery.

The possible removal of Julieta Makintach, one of the three judges in the case, risks nullifying the trial.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, where at least one lawyer is expected to ask for Makintach to be recused.

If she is removed from the case, it will be necessary to decide whether she can simply be replaced, or whether the trial should start anew with a new panel of judges.

This is a scandal of such magnitude that the whole world is talking about Argentine justice as the worst example 

- said Fernando Burlando, Maradona's daughters' lawyer, on local radio last week.

In Argentina, the trial has begun in the case of Diego Maradona's death11.03.25, 16:44 • 17205 views

What is the violation

It concerns the alleged use of cameras in the courtroom in violation of the ban on filming the trial. Makintach has denied any involvement in the illegal filming. But a video circulated in the Argentine media over the weekend suggests that she allegedly gave an interview to a film crew on the eve of the trial.

In his testimony, which became known to AFP, the producer said that they were filming a documentary about Makintach as a "judge and a woman", but not about the trial itself.

Burlando rejected this explanation and said that he would demand Makintach's removal on Tuesday.

Now everyone feels that it (the trial) has been compromised. The healthiest thing to do is to start with a clean slate 

- added Mario Bodri, the lawyer of Maradona's former partner Veronica Ojeda.

The defendants risk receiving from 8 to 25 years in prison if they are found guilty of "murder with possible intent".

The case is currently focused on the decision of Maradona's doctors to allow him to recover at home with minimal supervision and medical equipment, rather than in a medical facility.

In her testimony, Maradona's daughter Janinna said that her father's carers kept him in a "dark, ugly and lonely" place and claimed that they were more interested in money than his well-being.

After three years of waiting: FC25 developers announce Maradona's return to the game10.02.25, 20:42 • 33613 views

Reference

In the Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro, the medical team of Maradona is being tried for the conditions of his recovery in a private house. Prosecutors have described the care of the football icon in the last days of his life as extremely negligent.

Maradona died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60, recovering at home after brain surgery. He had surgery for a blood clot after decades of struggle with cocaine and alcohol addiction.

The athlete died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema two weeks after going under the knife. He was found dead in bed by a day nurse.

Addition

During the trial in the case of the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, the results of the autopsy were announced for the first time. Before the forensic experts testified, those present were warned that sensitive images would be shown. After that, Maradona's daughter left the hall.

Forensic experts announced the results of Diego Maradona's autopsy amid a trial in which 7 doctors and nurses are accused of manslaughter. According to their findings, Maradona died after prolonged torment.

According to the experts' conclusion, Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020, due to respiratory failure and cardiac arrest. The cause of death was also determined to be acute pulmonary edema.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
