After three years of waiting: FC25 developers announce Maradona's return to the game

Kyiv  •  UNN

EA Sports announced the return of Diego Maradona to its football simulator EA FC25 on February 14. The legendary footballer's card was removed from the game in 2022 due to copyright disputes.

Electronic Arts, the developers of the football simulator EA FC25, have announced the return of the legendary Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona to the game. The player's card was deleted back in FIFA 22 due to copyright issues. This was reported by EA Sports in the social network X, UNN reports.

"February 14," the game's developers signed, attaching a photo of Diego Maradona, hinting at the legendary footballer's return to the game for the first time since 2022.

Addendum

In 2022, EA Sports deleted the player's card due to copyright confusion. Earlier, Electronic Arts had obtained a license for the player through an agreement with the player's former manager. However, later in court, he could not prove that he had the legal authority to sign such documents.

Maradona's brand is owned by Sattvica, a company of a well-known Argentine lawyer, so EA decided to remove the player's card.

"Due to a legal dispute with a third party, we have to suspend Diego Maradona's appearance in FIFA Ultimate Team kits, future FUT content, and Soccer Aid World XI in EA SPORTS FIFA 22. Therefore, Diego Maradona ICON items will no longer be available in FUT kits, SBCs, and drafts," the company said in a statement.

Players had a mixed reaction to the legendary player's return to the game.

"You are so desperate to win back the player base. It won't work, the game has been garbage since the beta and I have no doubt it has changed since then; Another card that no one will be able to get until the summer," users write.

Diego Armando Maradona is an Argentine footballer, one of the most famous and best players in the history of football. He played as an attacking midfielder and striker. He played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys. He played 91 matches and scored 34 goals for the Argentine national team.

The best footballer of the 20th century according to the results of voting on the official FIFA website, where he received 53.6% of the votes; according to the FIFA Football Commission, Maradona is the 3rd best footballer in the 20th century. Among the best football players of the 20th century: according to the IFFHS poll, he ranks 5th, according to World Soccer magazine - 2nd, according to France Football magazine - 2nd. He is the best footballer in the history of the World Cup according to The Times newspaper. The first winner of the honorary Ballon d'Or.

He is also known for scoring a free kick against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Thanks to this goal, Argentina defeated England 2-1, advanced to the semifinals, where they defeated Belgium, and in the final of the tournament defeated Germany 3-2.

After the game, Diego said: "I didn't touch the ball, it was the hand of God," which is why this goal became known as the ‘Hand of God’.

The legendary forward died in November 2020 at the age of 61.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Argentina

