Man wounded in Kharkiv due to Russian attack is in serious condition, enemy fired with KABs in the region - RMA

A man wounded the day before in an enemy attack on Kharkiv is in serious condition in a hospital, and Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in the region, including KABs, over the past day. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Syniehubov noted that at 18:20 the day before, the occupiers struck Kharkiv with two multiple rocket launchers, and impacts on the ground were recorded in Kyivskyi district. "The facade and window glazing of one of the residential buildings were damaged. A 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in a medical facility, he is in a serious condition," the head of the RMA wrote on Telegram.

Air strike on Kharkiv: a man is wounded, residential buildings are damaged

According to him, about 18 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and others. Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Mala Vovcha and Borova came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

On April 30, 02:00, the occupants attacked the village Zagryzove of Borivska community with a guided munition. The facades and windows of 7 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

of Borivska community with a guided munition. The facades and windows of 7 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties. At 23:30 in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as a result of enemy air shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a house was damaged, a 67-year-old man was wounded, and a private house was damaged.

as a result of enemy air shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a house was damaged, a 67-year-old man was wounded, and a private house was damaged. At 19:46 in the village of Liptsy 3 houses, roofs, windows, fences were damaged as a result of shelling.

3 houses, roofs, windows, fences were damaged as a result of shelling. 18:20 village Slobozhanske . The shelling damaged 6 private houses. There was no information about the victims.

. The shelling damaged 6 private houses. There was no information about the victims. 18:20 Liptsy village. The shelling damaged 5 private houses, a garage and a summer kitchen.

16:40 Vovchansk. Occupants dropped a munition on the roof of a private house from a drone, damaging the house. There were no casualties.

According to Syniehubov, at 18:11 in the village of Velyki Prokhody, a 59-year-old man exploded on a "petal" mine in a forest belt. He received a mine-blast injury and was hospitalized.

"Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector repelled nine attacks in the vicinity of Berestove and Novosergiyivka over the last day," said Syniehubov.