Man wounded in Kharkiv due to Russian attack is in serious condition, enemy fired with KABs in the region - RMA

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94769 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109835 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152554 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252454 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174592 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165779 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227004 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29199 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25499 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32556 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25316 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22464 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252454 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225368 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94769 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75495 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113341 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114219 views
Man wounded in Kharkiv due to Russian attack is in serious condition, enemy fired with KABs in the region - RMA

Man wounded in Kharkiv due to Russian attack is in serious condition, enemy fired with KABs in the region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18736 views

A 42-year-old man was seriously injured and hospitalized after Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, damaging residential buildings, and about 20 settlements in the region were shelled with aircraft, artillery and mortars, damaging homes and injuring civilians.

A man wounded the day before in an enemy attack on Kharkiv is in serious condition in a hospital, and Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in the region, including KABs, over the past day. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Syniehubov noted that at 18:20 the day before, the occupiers struck Kharkiv with two multiple rocket launchers, and impacts on the ground were recorded in Kyivskyi district. "The facade and window glazing of one of the residential buildings were damaged. A 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in a medical facility, he is in a serious condition," the head of the RMA wrote on Telegram.

Air strike on Kharkiv: a man is wounded, residential buildings are damaged29.04.24, 22:29 • 20495 views

According to him, about 18 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and others. Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Mala Vovcha and Borova came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

  • On April 30, 02:00, the occupants attacked the village Zagryzove of Borivska community with a guided munition. The facades and windows of 7 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties. 
  • At 23:30 in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as a result of enemy air shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a house was damaged, a 67-year-old man was wounded, and a private house was damaged. 
  • At 19:46 in the village of Liptsy 3 houses, roofs, windows, fences were damaged as a result of shelling. 
  • 18:20 village Slobozhanske. The shelling damaged 6 private houses. There was no information about the victims. 
  • 18:20 Liptsy village. The shelling damaged 5 private houses, a garage and a summer kitchen. 
  • 16:40 Vovchansk. Occupants dropped a munition on the roof of a private house from a drone, damaging the house. There were no casualties.

According to Syniehubov, at 18:11 in the village of Velyki Prokhody, a 59-year-old man exploded on a "petal" mine in a forest belt. He received a mine-blast injury and was hospitalized.

"Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector repelled nine attacks in the vicinity of Berestove and Novosergiyivka over the last day," said Syniehubov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising