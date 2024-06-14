NATO approves plan to expand support for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO defense ministers have approved an "operational plan for enhanced support to Ukraine". It includes, in particular, strengthening the Alliance's support for Ukraine and increasing its role in supplying weapons and training the Ukrainian military. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a briefing, UNN reports .

On Ukraine, we agreed on a plan that sets out how NATO will lead the coordination of security assistance and training. This will enable NATO leaders to launch this effort at the Washington Summit in July, putting our support for Ukraine on a stronger footing for years to come. Strengthening our support for Ukraine for years to come, - Stoltenberg said.

According to him, the plan will involve about 700 NATO and partner staff members. Stoltenberg noted that NATO will oversee the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at training bases in NATO countries, support Ukraine by planning and coordinating donations, manage the transfer and repair of equipment, and contribute to the long-term development of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

These efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict, but they will strengthen our support for Ukraine in defending its right to self-defense. NATO's assistance and security support for Ukraine is a key outcome of the Summit. Along with a long-term financial commitment and further steps on Ukraine's path to NATO membership, - Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg on the NATO Summit: I am confident that it will demonstrate strong support for Ukraine