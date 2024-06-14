"It's the same as Hitler did" - Zelensky on Putin's proposal for talks to "end" the war

Russian President Vladimir Putin's "proposal" for a ceasefire in Ukraine is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

In his speech on June 14, Putin said that Russia is ready to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but that Ukraine needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions and declare Ukraine's non-nuclear and non-aligned status.

Speaking to Italian news channel SkyTG24 on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Zelenskyy said that he believed Putin would not stop the military offensive even if his ceasefire demands were met.

"These are ultimatum messages that are no different from the messages of the past," Zelensky said.

He also added that Putin “will not stop” and drew a parallel with the ambitions of Adolf Hitler before the outbreak of World War II.