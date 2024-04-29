Air strike on Kharkiv: a man is wounded, residential buildings are damaged

In the afternoon, Russians conducted an air strike on a residential area of Kharkiv. At least one person was wounded and six houses were damaged. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 29, around 18:00, the Russian armed forces conducted air strikes near a residential area in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

A 42-year-old civilian man was injured in the shelling and hospitalized. Windows smashed in high-rise buildings - law enforcement officers summarized.

According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the city with two D30-SN UMPBs (unified interspecies planning munitions, 30 cm caliber).

Currently, prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office summarized.

Recall

Over the past day, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire from the Russian occupation forces.