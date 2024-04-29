Russia attacks with KABs: a high-rise building in Kharkiv is damaged

Occupants attacked residential buildings in Kharkiv. It is known that one multi-storey building was damaged. A woman was injured. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Arrival in a residential area of the city. One multi-storey building is known to be partially damaged. At the moment there is information about one wounded woman - Terekhov said.

At the same time, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that in addition to Kharkiv, the Russian army struck at least five localities in the Kharkiv district with submunitions.

Preliminary, no casualties.

Recall

The Russian army struck in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Preliminary, a woman was wounded.