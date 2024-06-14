The lawyer told what happens to individuals and legal entities after sanctions are imposed on them

Individuals and legal entities, after the imposition of sanctions against them, are deprived of everything - banks stop serving them, they cannot dispose of their property. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko told this in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Earlier , UNN reported that the National Security and Defense Council is ready to consider imposing sanctions on Odesa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, as well as their agricultural holding GNT Group and companies controlled by them, if it receives relevant proposals, in particular from the SBU.

Such individuals or companies lose everything. If sanctions are imposed on a company, even banks stop serving them. And if a company does not have an account, it has no reason to exist. And even the accounts that existed are simply frozen, and the bank stops communicating with such companies. That's it, there is no business, - Lysenko emphasized.

According to him, banks also stop servicing individuals subject to sanctions.

The person who was sanctioned is my namesake. And the bank periodically does not let my payments through, sometimes for two days they check me to see if I am still under sanctions. I have clients and friends who are under sanctions, so they are unable to pay their rent if they don't have cash. And even if they do, they cannot refuse to accept payment even for rent, - Lysenko said.

At the same time, he said, after the introduction of restrictive measures, any transactions with the property are prohibited - it is hanging in the air. “People cannot use it, and no one else can either - they are the owners, but the owners of the air,” explained Lysenko.

Recall

In general, according to UNN, there is an extensive network of companies with Russian roots in Ukraine. At first glance, the seemingly inconspicuous companies that are part of or have relations with the GNT Group holding of Odesa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko operate in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has waged a large-scale war.

[UNN also found out that companies controlled by Groze and Naumenko cooperated with Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which was subject to Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, companies within the GNT Group actively worked with the sanctioned smuggler Vadym Alperin.