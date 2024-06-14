The lawyer told what happens to individuals and legal entities after sanctions are imposed on them

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43690 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135559 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232347 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169510 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162568 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147200 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216250 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202945 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44825 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48462 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41852 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105075 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100613 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232347 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202945 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216505 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100613 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105075 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157120 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155954 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159792 views
Actual
The lawyer told what happens to individuals and legal entities after sanctions are imposed on them

The lawyer told what happens to individuals and legal entities after sanctions are imposed on them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 176252 views

Individuals and legal entities lose everything after sanctions are imposed on them: banks stop servicing them, they cannot dispose of their property.

Individuals and legal entities, after the imposition of sanctions against them, are deprived of everything - banks stop serving them, they cannot dispose of their property. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko told this in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Earlier , UNN reported that the National Security and Defense Council is ready to consider imposing sanctions on Odesa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, as well as their agricultural holding GNT Group and companies controlled by them, if it receives relevant proposals, in particular from the SBU.

Such individuals or companies lose everything. If sanctions are imposed on a company, even banks stop serving them. And if a company does not have an account, it has no reason to exist. And even the accounts that existed are simply frozen, and the bank stops communicating with such companies. That's it, there is no business,

- Lysenko emphasized.

According to him, banks also stop servicing individuals subject to sanctions.

The person who was sanctioned is my namesake. And the bank periodically does not let my payments through, sometimes for two days they check me to see if I am still under sanctions. I have clients and friends who are under sanctions, so they are unable to pay their rent if they don't have cash. And even if they do, they cannot refuse to accept payment even for rent,

- Lysenko said.

At the same time, he said, after the introduction of restrictive measures, any transactions with the property are prohibited - it is hanging in the air. “People cannot use it, and no one else can either - they are the owners, but the owners of the air,” explained Lysenko.

Recall

In general, according to UNN, there is an extensive network of companies with Russian roots in Ukraine. At first glance, the seemingly inconspicuous companies that are part of or have relations with the GNT Group holding of Odesa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko operate in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has waged a large-scale war.

[UNN also found out that companies controlled by Groze and Naumenko cooperated with Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which was subject to Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, companies within the GNT Group actively worked with the sanctioned smuggler Vadym Alperin.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising