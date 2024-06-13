Over the past two years, police have recorded 5 cases of poaching in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region in response to a request from UNN, reports UNN.

During the inspection, it was found that from the beginning of 2022 to the present, 5 facts of poaching were recorded by the Bilhorod Dniester ROV at the Bilhorod Dniester ROV, which were entered into the URPTI - the statement reads

Earlier, UNN reported that massive poachingwas detected in the Tuzly Estuaries National Park.

It should be added that the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast has an annual budget of UAH 5,565,380, of which 97% is spent on salaries for 45 employees. This is a very impressive number of staff for a national park during the war. However, according to law enforcement officials, they are unable to restore order there.

For comparison, the budget of Tuzly Estuaries is 300 drones, which are badly needed by the military on the front line and will be funded by people. If we assume that each national park has such budgets, and there are more than 50 of them, then limiting their funding and releasing budgetary funds would be enough for 15,000 drones.