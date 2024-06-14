Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Modi: they discussed preparations for the Peace Summit and the Black Sea export corridor

In Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the expansion of trade between the two countries and preparations for the Peace Summit. This was reported by the President of Ukraine on social media, according to UNN.

"I met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a working visit to Italy to participate in the Group of Seven summit," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the President, he discussed with Modi the development of bilateral relations and the expansion of trade, particularly in the context of the Black Sea export corridor. They considered the possibility of exchanging experience in the use of new technologies in agriculture.

They also reportedly discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit and the items on the Summit's agenda. Zelenskyy thanked Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the Summit.

