Zelensky names the main result of the G7 summit for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has summarized the G7 summit, in particular, he spoke about the main result for Ukraine. The head of state said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

According to the president, he spoke with all the leaders at the G7 summit about speeding up the delivery of the announced aid packages to Ukraine.

The main result for us is more air defense for our cities. "Petriots" is actually a Ukrainian word. There will be more equipment and other necessary things for the front. We have also decided to use Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, and this is the first significant step of the G7 regarding $50 billion. Thank you! President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine had signed security agreements with all G7 countries.

In total, 17 agreements have already been signed, and we are preparing 10 more for signing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

