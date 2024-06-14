Ukrtransbezpeka acknowledged the unsatisfactory condition of the road, which was used by an ambulance to deliver an elderly patient to the hospital

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 49001 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136237 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141488 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233469 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169951 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162786 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216843 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112878 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203499 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52837 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 35077 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 47680 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106004 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101579 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216841 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203497 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229667 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217003 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101579 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106004 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157366 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156190 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160017 views
Ukrtransbezpeka acknowledged the unsatisfactory condition of the road, which was used by an ambulance to deliver an elderly patient to the hospital

Ukrtransbezpeka acknowledged the unsatisfactory condition of the road, which was used by an ambulance to deliver an elderly patient to the hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102014 views

The stretch of road between Sydorivka and Komarivka in Chernihiv Oblast, where an ambulance barely managed to get an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital, is in poor condition and needs to be repaired.

The section of the road between Sydorivka and Komarivka in Chernihiv Oblast, where an ambulance barely managed to get an elderly woman with a stroke to a hospital in Nizhyn, is in poor condition and needs to be repaired. This is stated in the response of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety to a request of UNN.

Details

"According to the information provided by the State Supervision (Control) Department in Chernihiv Oblast of Ukrtransbezpeka (hereinafter - the Department), the Department received a letter from the Nizhyn District State Administration of Chernihiv Oblast dated November 28, 2023, No. 01-16/0/22-23, regarding the need for patching of the road section from the village of Berestovets to the village of Sydorivka. Berestovets to Sydorivka village, which, on the basis of part three of Article 7 of Law No. 393/96-VR, was sent by the Department's letter of December 11, 2023 No. 97189/4.3/24-23 to the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Chernihiv region," Ukrtransbezpeka reported.

At the same time, they did not specify whether they had appealed to the relevant authorities regarding the need to repair the section of the state road between Berestovets and Komarivka, because, according to Komarivka village head Viktor Bondarenko, it is in a terrible state. 

"The local road from Sydorivka to Berestovets has been repaired. There are pits, but nothing critical. There is a road from Borzna to Komarivka and further to the highway - it is of national importance. And the section from Berestovets to Komarivka is very terrible: one kilometer of new road and three kilometers of bad road. The community responds by sending letters to the road owners, asking for repairs. We cannot repair it ourselves, as it is not our property, and we do not have much money, even protected expenditure items are not covered. As for complaints, it is clear that people complain, we all drive on these roads," Bondarenko said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Ukrtransbezpeka also assures that they have not received any complaints about the destruction of the road by heavy vehicles. Inspections have not revealed any violations. 

"At the same time, the Department notes that the Department has not received any complaints about the destruction of the said road, specifically by heavy vehicles, and no violations of weight restrictions by road carriers on the Sydorivka-Berestovets-Komarivka road were recorded during the course of raid inspections (roadside checks).

The Department also informed that no penalties for violation of the weight and size standards were applied to the carriers Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company mentioned in this appeal," Ukrtransbezpeka said in its response.

In other words, Ukrtransbezpeka has no logical explanation for why it is almost impossible to drive on the road.

To recap

Residents of Chernihiv Oblast accuse Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company of destroying the road between Sydorivka and Komarivka with their large vehicles.

Cars, buses, and school buses cannot drive on the road.

An elderly woman who was barely transported by ambulance to a hospital in Nizhyn on this road died in a few days.

This, as it turned out, is not the only such case in Chernihiv region this year.

"We have no road to Bakhmach at all, and the ambulance does not arrive in time, and there have already been two cases of this kind of death. In February, my friend had a stroke. "The ambulance arrived and said we wouldn't take him because we couldn't take him on this road. They didn't take him, he got worse. They came again, took him away, and he died the next day," Dmytrivska village head Valentyn Boyko told UNN.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

