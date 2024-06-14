Ukrtransbezpeka acknowledged the unsatisfactory condition of the road, which was used by an ambulance to deliver an elderly patient to the hospital

The section of the road between Sydorivka and Komarivka in Chernihiv Oblast, where an ambulance barely managed to get an elderly woman with a stroke to a hospital in Nizhyn, is in poor condition and needs to be repaired. This is stated in the response of the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety to a request of UNN.

"According to the information provided by the State Supervision (Control) Department in Chernihiv Oblast of Ukrtransbezpeka (hereinafter - the Department), the Department received a letter from the Nizhyn District State Administration of Chernihiv Oblast dated November 28, 2023, No. 01-16/0/22-23, regarding the need for patching of the road section from the village of Berestovets to the village of Sydorivka. Berestovets to Sydorivka village, which, on the basis of part three of Article 7 of Law No. 393/96-VR, was sent by the Department's letter of December 11, 2023 No. 97189/4.3/24-23 to the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Chernihiv region," Ukrtransbezpeka reported.

At the same time, they did not specify whether they had appealed to the relevant authorities regarding the need to repair the section of the state road between Berestovets and Komarivka, because, according to Komarivka village head Viktor Bondarenko, it is in a terrible state.

"The local road from Sydorivka to Berestovets has been repaired. There are pits, but nothing critical. There is a road from Borzna to Komarivka and further to the highway - it is of national importance. And the section from Berestovets to Komarivka is very terrible: one kilometer of new road and three kilometers of bad road. The community responds by sending letters to the road owners, asking for repairs. We cannot repair it ourselves, as it is not our property, and we do not have much money, even protected expenditure items are not covered. As for complaints, it is clear that people complain, we all drive on these roads," Bondarenko said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Ukrtransbezpeka also assures that they have not received any complaints about the destruction of the road by heavy vehicles. Inspections have not revealed any violations.

"At the same time, the Department notes that the Department has not received any complaints about the destruction of the said road, specifically by heavy vehicles, and no violations of weight restrictions by road carriers on the Sydorivka-Berestovets-Komarivka road were recorded during the course of raid inspections (roadside checks).

The Department also informed that no penalties for violation of the weight and size standards were applied to the carriers Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company mentioned in this appeal," Ukrtransbezpeka said in its response.

In other words, Ukrtransbezpeka has no logical explanation for why it is almost impossible to drive on the road.

Residents of Chernihiv Oblast accuse Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company of destroying the road between Sydorivka and Komarivka with their large vehicles.

Cars, buses, and school buses cannot drive on the road.

An elderly woman who was barely transported by ambulance to a hospital in Nizhyn on this road died in a few days.

This, as it turned out, is not the only such case in Chernihiv region this year.

"We have no road to Bakhmach at all, and the ambulance does not arrive in time, and there have already been two cases of this kind of death. In February, my friend had a stroke. "The ambulance arrived and said we wouldn't take him because we couldn't take him on this road. They didn't take him, he got worse. They came again, took him away, and he died the next day," Dmytrivska village head Valentyn Boyko told UNN.

