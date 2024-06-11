The owner of the "Ukrainian dairy company", ex-regional and former Secretary of the national security and Defense Council Vitaly Haiduk could be involved in the release from the Russian pre-trial detention center and refusal to extradite to Ukraine a suspect in organizing a number of contract killings and high treason, ex-MP from the BYUT Alexander Shepelev. The issue price was 1 10 million. At least, so says the banker Sergey Dyadechko, who accuses Shepelev of organizing the attempt on his life, writes UNN.

Shepelev is currently behind bars in Ukraine and has already received two sentences: seven years for escaping from custody and 15 years for organizing the contract murder of banker Serhiy Kirichenko in 2003.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers managed to solve this crime only in 2012, and gradually began to detain all those involved. Shepelev fled to Hungary in 2013, from where he was extradited to Ukraine the following year. However, he did not stay in his homeland for long. In the summer of 2014, Shepelev managed to get a transfer from the pre-trial detention center to the hospital, bribed a security guard and escaped with him.

He came to life in the spring of 2015 in Russia, where he was detained at the request of Ukraine. And, according to Sergey Dyadechko, everything went to the fact that Russia was supposed to extradite Shepelev to Ukraine, but then Haiduk intervened in the case.

"He (Shepelev – ED.) is being detained, arrested under an international Interpol warrant, despite all the relations between Russia and Ukraine, the difficulties of putting him in databases, and so on. He has been in jail for almost a year and three months under extradition arrest. And in fact, the issue of issuing it was resolved. He should have been extradited. But then some respected Ukrainian businessman Vitaliy Haiduk intervenes in this whole story," said Dyadechko.

The banker claims that Haiduk was involved in this story by Shepelev's wife and her father, and the issue price was ten million dollars.

"Haiduk agrees. Rezvan Bakharchiev and Gor Khechoyan come here to Ukraine. They receive them in cash and, accordingly, take them to the territory of the Russian Federation. Shepelev also gives his testimony about this, including later in Russia. And thus, for these ten million, the issue is resolved that the Russian Federation refuses to extradite him to Ukraine. He is released there and becomes a la "Russian businessman", - said Dyadechko.

Shepelev is indeed being released from the pre-trial detention center in the Russian Federation, and the Russian side has not even formally explained to Ukraine the reasons for refusing to extradite him.

They were, in fact, explained by Shepelev himself in letters that he wrote while in a pre-trial detention center on the territory of the aggressor country to Russian security forces. In particular, the head of the FSB of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov.

The fugitive from Ukraine admits that he came into contact with the Russian special services when he was hiding in Hungary because of the already mentioned Rezvan Bakharchiev and Horus Khechoyan.

In the document, the ex-deputy of the Ukrainian parliament talks about active cooperation with the Russian special services and strict implementation of all their instructions, recalls how he was trained to pass interviews and inspections. As an example, he cited the successful operation of the FSB, in which he participated, to detain another career officer of the special service, Yuri Ilyin.

An important detail - after law enforcement officers still managed to lure Shepelev out of Russia, during his detention in 2018 in Koncha-ZaSpa near Kiev, an official certificate of a lieutenant colonel of the terrorist MGB "DPR" was found among the documents of the ex-MP. It was issued in the name of Vladimir Borukh, but the photo in it was Alexander Shepelev.

Vladimir Borukh, whose "double" became Shepelev, was not just a real person, he was included in the general list of militants and Russian mercenaries of the Mirotvorets website who participated in the war against Ukraine in the summer of 2014. That is, the curators of the FSB and GRU of the Russian Federation gave their agent Shepelev the documents of a real terrorist.

The most interesting thing about this story is that Vitaly Haiduk appeared in it for a reason. Shepelev was one of the co-owners of Doncreditinvest Bank, which, as the media wrote, was closely associated with the industrial union of Donbass (ISD). in particular, the money used by ISD to buy gas passed through this bank.

Therefore, we can assume that Haiduk and Shepelev were not just acquaintances, but had close business contacts.

Do not forget that Haiduk was once the minister of fuel and energy of Ukraine and deputy prime minister in this area.

It turns out that if you believe Dyadechko, then a former top official who positions himself as a Ukrainian businessman allocates a considerable amount to ensure that an agent of enemy special services is released.

And this is already to the question of priorities, against which the story of the road destroyed in the Chernihiv region begins to play with new colors. the" Ukrainian dairy company", apparently, has no desire to repair the road, which it, according to local residents, destroys with its heavy transport.

But the owner of UMK probably found an extra ten million dollars to prevent the organizer of contract murders and a state traitor from being punished.…

