Ministry of Defense: since February 2022, more than 100 new samples of ammunition have been approved for use

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has commissioned more than 100 new models of domestic ammunition. Among them are ammunition for small arms, melee weapons, mortar shells, artillery shells of various calibers and purposes. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Since the beginning of russia's large-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has commissioned more than 100 new models of ammunition, almost half of which have been codified since the beginning of 2024.

Among the samples that have been codified and approved for use by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the vast majority are products of the domestic defense industry. In particular, these are ammunition for small arms, melee weapons, mortar shells, artillery shells of various calibers and purposes - the ministry said.

Also, about 60 samples of ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles of various types and corresponding fuzes, all produced by domestic enterprises, were introduced. These munitions include combined, high-explosive, fragmentation, cumulative fragmentation, and multipurpose munitions.

It is worth noting that the codification and commissioning of samples with NATO nomenclature allows their purchase at the expense of the state budget for units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has started testing a new data management system as part of its institutional reform, which is designed to normalize the processes of collecting, transmitting and receiving information within the ministry.

Norway donates almost EUR 42 million worth of grenade launcher ammunition to Ukraine