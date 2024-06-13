ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Norway donates almost EUR 42 million worth of grenade launcher ammunition to Ukraine

Norway donates almost EUR 42 million worth of grenade launcher ammunition to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Norway will send Ukraine 81-mm grenade launcher ammunition worth about 480 million Norwegian kroner (almost 42 million euros) to help prevent further Russian advances.

Norway will send Ukraine 81-mm grenade launchers  worth about 480 million Norwegian kroner (almost 42 million euros). This was announced by the country's Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Norwegian government. 

Following a dialogue with the Norwegian Armed Forces, we have assessed what we can do further by donating Norwegian Armed Forces stockpiles that can be quickly transferred to Ukraine to help prevent a more significant Russian advance. We are currently donating 81mm grenade launcher ammunition  worth about NOK 480 million

- Norwegian Defense Minister said. 

It is noted that  the range of 81-mm grenade launchers is 5-6 kilometers, and they complement heavier artillery at shorter ranges. 

Norway also recently donated hand grenades worth NOK 50 million and sniper ammunition worth NOK 3 million.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thanked Norway for the decision to transfer ammunition for grenade launchers. 

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced on May 31 in Stockholm that Norway will provide NOK 2.7 billion for air defense measures for Ukraine. On Tuesday of this week, the German Defense Minister announced that Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are participating in a joint venture to send 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Norway is reportedly contributing 125 million euros.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

