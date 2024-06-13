Norway donates almost EUR 42 million worth of grenade launcher ammunition to Ukraine

Norway will send Ukraine 81-mm grenade launchers worth about 480 million Norwegian kroner (almost 42 million euros). This was announced by the country's Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Norwegian government.

Following a dialogue with the Norwegian Armed Forces, we have assessed what we can do further by donating Norwegian Armed Forces stockpiles that can be quickly transferred to Ukraine to help prevent a more significant Russian advance. We are currently donating 81mm grenade launcher ammunition worth about NOK 480 million - Norwegian Defense Minister said.

It is noted that the range of 81-mm grenade launchers is 5-6 kilometers, and they complement heavier artillery at shorter ranges.

Norway also recently donated hand grenades worth NOK 50 million and sniper ammunition worth NOK 3 million.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thanked Norway for the decision to transfer ammunition for grenade launchers.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced on May 31 in Stockholm that Norway will provide NOK 2.7 billion for air defense measures for Ukraine. On Tuesday of this week, the German Defense Minister announced that Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are participating in a joint venture to send 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Norway is reportedly contributing 125 million euros.

