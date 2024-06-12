Norway to allocate €240 million for Ukraine's air defense

Norway will allocate 240 million euros to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. This is reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

On the official website of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was reported in X that Norway would spend 240 million euros to support Ukraine's air defense.

Norway to allocate 240 million euros for Ukraine's air defense - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

According to the information, 125 million euros of this amount will be used for a joint initiative of Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands to supply 100 missiles for the Patriot system.

Today, Germany confirmed that it will finance, together with Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands, the re-procurement of the Patriot system so that 100 Patriot missiles can be quickly delivered to Ukraine. Norway will invest 125 million euros in this cooperation - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark would send Ukraine an additional 100 missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Germany to give Ukraine 100 more missiles for Patriot - Pistorius