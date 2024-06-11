Germany to give Ukraine 100 more missiles for Patriot - Pistorius

During his visit to the 21st missile group of the German air defense forces, German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to provide Ukraine with 100 missiles for the Patriot system and several thousand combat drones, reports UNN correspondent .

Minister Pistorius announced today that he will give Ukraine 100 Patriot guided missiles, several thousand combat drones and a variety of small arms.

Germany will provide this aid package together with Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Using these missiles, the Ukrainian military, who are currently training here, will soon be able to protect infrastructure and save Ukrainian lives - said the German minister.

Ukraine is negotiating with partners from the United States and some European countries to obtain new air defense systems. A positive result is expected for two or three systems in the near future.