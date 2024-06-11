Germany to give Ukraine 100 more missiles for Patriot - Pistorius

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Germany to give Ukraine 100 more missiles for Patriot - Pistorius

Germany to give Ukraine 100 more missiles for Patriot - Pistorius

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108039 views

Germany will provide Ukraine with 100 Patriot missiles, thousands of combat drones and small arms as part of an aid package with Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.

During his visit to the 21st missile group of the German air defense forces, German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to provide Ukraine with 100 missiles for the Patriot system and several thousand combat drones, reports UNN correspondent .

Minister Pistorius announced today that he will give Ukraine 100 Patriot guided missiles, several thousand combat drones and a variety of small arms.

Germany will provide this aid package together with Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Using these missiles, the Ukrainian military, who are currently training here, will soon be able to protect infrastructure and save Ukrainian lives

- said the German minister.

Recall

Ukraine is negotiating with partners from the United States and some European countries to obtain new air defense systems. A positive result is expected for two or three systems in the near future.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising