Occupants continue to build fences near Kerch bridge: photos

The occupiers continue to build fences to protect the Kerch bridge. This is evidenced by the photos published by Krym.Realii, UNN reports.

As previously reported, Russia is reinforcing its booms and barges to protect the bridge across the Kerch Strait from Ukrainian naval drones.

Russians can't protect the Crimean Bridge from the sea, because there is nothing - Pletenchuk

A floating crane was also spotted near the Kerch Bridge.

As a reminder, Krymskiy Vetr reported on the work of cranes mounted on barges, which "are installing barriers in the southeastern part of the Kerch Bridge".