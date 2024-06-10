ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 50786 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136439 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141681 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233821 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170075 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162832 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147371 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217027 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112883 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203677 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 54027 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 36402 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 49512 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106320 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101914 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233821 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217027 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229843 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217165 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101914 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106320 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157463 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156290 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160107 views
WOG and the PRIDE community paid almost UAH 5.8 million per rub as part of the Pritula Invisible Shield Foundation's collection

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116244 views

The wog gas station network and the PRIDE community have donated almost UAH 5.8 million to the Pritula Invisible Shield Foundation's Fund to provide National Guard units with electronic warfare systems.

The large-scale collection "Invisible Shield" from the Sergei Pritula Charitable Foundation aimed to provide the National Guard units with electronic warfare equipment. The wog filling station network joined the initiative immediately after their launch, donating UAH 2 000 000 from its own profit, and called on the PRIDE community to support an important cause.

Wog customers actively donated the amount of bonuses accumulated in the PRIDE app that they wanted to send to The "Invisible Shield". In total, almost UAH 3.8 million was transferred in bonuses, and the company converted them into UAH and transferred them to the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation. 

"WOGОНЬ help" is an indefinite WOG project to strengthen the Defense Forces.  Our goal is to be fast and apply creative approaches to meet the current needs of defenders as quickly as possible. So, when FPV drones were not yet mainstream, we already bought them for combat units. Ukrainian UAVs, such as Ares, are complexes with the best tactical and technical characteristics and an excellent alternative to the well - known Mavic. It is their active contract that our company has been transferring to the army for the second month. Now The Wog PRIDE community is also among the first to join the Invisible Shield project from the Pritula Foundation in order to provide units not with separate electronic warfare systems, but with a multi-level Reba. Such comprehensive solutions are the key to saving the lives of our military", – noted Gennady Karlinsky, marketing director of the wog filling station network. 

Soon, all donates will turn into electronic warfare equipment that will protect the military at zero from Russian kamikaze drones, the density of which is extremely high at the front today.

"Rebas continue to be one of the hottest needs. Thanks to our partners, the collection plan was exceeded and we were able to start contracting funds even before the collection was completed. Thank you all, we continue to lend a shoulder to the Defense Forces together with responsible Ukrainian businesses!" - says Sergey Pritula, founder of the Sergey Pritula charitable foundation.

Donations of Ukrainians and businesses will allow creating an "Invisible shield" over five combat units of the National Guard: the 3rd operational brigade "Spartan", the 12th operational brigade "Azov", the 13th operational brigade "Charter", the Special Purpose Center "Omega", the 32nd separate Battalion. 

Lilia Podolyak

national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
dji-mavicDJI Mavic
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising