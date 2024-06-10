The large-scale collection "Invisible Shield" from the Sergei Pritula Charitable Foundation aimed to provide the National Guard units with electronic warfare equipment. The wog filling station network joined the initiative immediately after their launch, donating UAH 2 000 000 from its own profit, and called on the PRIDE community to support an important cause.

Wog customers actively donated the amount of bonuses accumulated in the PRIDE app that they wanted to send to The "Invisible Shield". In total, almost UAH 3.8 million was transferred in bonuses, and the company converted them into UAH and transferred them to the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation.

"WOGОНЬ help" is an indefinite WOG project to strengthen the Defense Forces. Our goal is to be fast and apply creative approaches to meet the current needs of defenders as quickly as possible. So, when FPV drones were not yet mainstream, we already bought them for combat units. Ukrainian UAVs, such as Ares, are complexes with the best tactical and technical characteristics and an excellent alternative to the well - known Mavic. It is their active contract that our company has been transferring to the army for the second month. Now The Wog PRIDE community is also among the first to join the Invisible Shield project from the Pritula Foundation in order to provide units not with separate electronic warfare systems, but with a multi-level Reba. Such comprehensive solutions are the key to saving the lives of our military", – noted Gennady Karlinsky, marketing director of the wog filling station network.

Soon, all donates will turn into electronic warfare equipment that will protect the military at zero from Russian kamikaze drones, the density of which is extremely high at the front today.

"Rebas continue to be one of the hottest needs. Thanks to our partners, the collection plan was exceeded and we were able to start contracting funds even before the collection was completed. Thank you all, we continue to lend a shoulder to the Defense Forces together with responsible Ukrainian businesses!" - says Sergey Pritula, founder of the Sergey Pritula charitable foundation.

Donations of Ukrainians and businesses will allow creating an "Invisible shield" over five combat units of the National Guard: the 3rd operational brigade "Spartan", the 12th operational brigade "Azov", the 13th operational brigade "Charter", the Special Purpose Center "Omega", the 32nd separate Battalion.