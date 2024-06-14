NATO establishes headquarters for Ukraine mission in Germany

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Alliance is establishing the headquarters of the mission to Ukraine in Germany. UNN writes about this with reference to DW.

Details

After a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that it would be located in Wiesbaden, the capital of Hesse. It is also the location of a US military base founded in 1949.

The new headquarters is expected to coordinate arms supplies to Ukraine.

Recall

NATO defense ministers approved an "operational plan to enhance support for Ukraine". It includes, among other things, strengthening the Alliance's support for Ukraine and increasing its role in supplying weapons and training to the Ukrainian military.

