Stoltenberg: supply of weapons to Ukraine will become mandatory for all NATO countries

The supply of weapons to Ukraine may become mandatory for all NATO member states. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, AR writes, UNN reports .

Details

We have seen that the United States spent six months negotiating additional aid to Ukraine. We have also seen that some promises made by allies have not been fulfilled. If we turn this from a voluntary contribution into a commitment, the supply will become more reliable and larger Stoltenberg said.

The supply of weapons will be coordinated by structures under the leadership of Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli. According to Stoltenberg, the allies provide Ukraine with 40 billion euros worth of military support annually. He said that this level should be maintained “as long as necessary” for Ukraine's victory.

The NATO Secretary General expects Allies to agree on a comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine - an agreement that NATO will play a leading role in providing and coordinating military, security and training support to Ukraine.

