China plays key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

China plays key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Kyiv

 16270 views

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, China plays a key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, providing 90% of the microelectronics and electronic equipment used in the production of Russian missiles, bombs and battle tanks.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasizes that China plays a key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine. Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in Brussels before a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers, according to the AP, UNN reports.

Details

We see China now playing a key role in enabling or supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. 90% of the microelectronics that Russia imported last year came from China. These items, electronic equipment that are key to the production of missiles, bombs and battle tanks used in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine

Stoltenberg emphasized.

He emphasized that China is creating an opportunity for Russia to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

