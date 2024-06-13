China plays key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine - Stoltenberg

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasizes that China plays a key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine. Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in Brussels before a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers, according to the AP, UNN reports.

We see China now playing a key role in enabling or supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. 90% of the microelectronics that Russia imported last year came from China. These items, electronic equipment that are key to the production of missiles, bombs and battle tanks used in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine Stoltenberg emphasized.

He emphasized that China is creating an opportunity for Russia to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.

