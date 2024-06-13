ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
“Show instead of investigation”: NABU scandal defendant goes to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 292074 views

Advisor to the President's Office Georgiy Birkadze said that the case of the alleged leakage of information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine was turned into a show instead of an investigation.

The case of the alleged leakage of information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine was turned into a show instead of an investigation. This was stated by the former head of the Brovary District State Administration, advisor to the Presidential Office, Georgiy Birkadze.

In his opinion, journalists should not have gained access to his personal "correspondence" with anyone and published it, and the case of the alleged leak of information from the NABU should have been investigated without loud statements.

I believe I am right. I will go to court. First, they had no right to publish my correspondence with whomever it was. I believe that if there was such correspondence and there was a leak, this should have been handled by the SAPO and the NABU, and it should not have been blown up so much that the whole country would know about it, but everything should have been done quietly, it should have been revealed whether there was really such a leak and these people should have been put behind bars. And today they made a show out of it

- Birkadze believes.

On May 23, it became known that NABU detective Valeriy Polyuga and former head of the Brovary District State Administration Georgiy Birkadze were being searched

The reason for such actions was the disclosure of pre-trial investigation data by NABU representatives in the interests of, among others, businessman Yuriy Holyk, who is a defendant in the anti-corruption investigation into the "Big Construction".

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos has suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation into the alleged information leak.

Later, journalist Denys Bigus received photos from Yuriy Golik's phonethat showed that he had received messages from Birkadze with leaked information from NABU. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written the messages himself on behalf of a high-ranking official of the bureau and "sold" them to Golik.

From covering up the "sand mafia" to the case of leaks from NABU: who is Georgiy Birkadze27.05.24, 18:24 • 202443 views

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and to serve a top official with a notice of suspicion. However, these cases often fall apart in courts or even fail to reach them.

A good example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. Detectives opened one case for possible illicit enrichment and declaration of false information, and another for reducing port fees in 2017. However, both cases collapsed in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the former minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation 

Another recent "high-profile" case of the NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi.

The case of the anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in Sumy region, but as it turned out, neither he nor his affiliates have the accused land. At the request of UNN , law enforcement officers did not specifywhat exactly the former minister had seized in this case. However, loud statements have already caused the disruption of negotiations with the Poles.

Lilia Podolyak

