The ball is in law enforcement's court: what will happen to those who try to block the work of companies participating in the grain initiative

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42363 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135420 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140726 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232104 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169416 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162511 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147158 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112859 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202847 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43737 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47336 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40537 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104877 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100406 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232104 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229036 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216415 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100406 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104877 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157071 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155909 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159751 views
The ball is in law enforcement's court: what will happen to those who try to block the work of companies participating in the grain initiative

The ball is in law enforcement's court: what will happen to those who try to block the work of companies participating in the grain initiative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 266613 views

"Ukraine's Grain Corridor is crucial for agricultural exports and food security, as well as for filling the state budget, so any attempts to block the work of companies participating in this initiative are unacceptable. This is emphasized by MPs and experts.

Blocking the work of enterprises that facilitate the export of products through the Ukrainian sea corridor is unacceptable and will negatively affect budget revenues. Law enforcement officers should promptly respond to  any attempts to interfere with the work of such enterprises. This was emphasized by MPs and experts in their comments to UNN.

After Russia withdrew from the grain agreement, Ukraine independently created the so-called "sea" or "grain" corridor. Thanks to the functioning of this corridor, Ukraine remains one of the main exporters of agricultural products and a guarantor of food security in the world. In addition, companies that contribute to the operation of the maritime corridor ensure stable exports of grain and other products, and thus bring revenue to the state budget.

The work of such enterprises should be stable, and law enforcement officers should promptly respond to any blocking or obstruction of their activities. 

"The grain corridor is very important because it is the closest way to deliver grain to the countries that buy it from us. It's a long way to go through the Baltic States, whereas the logistics are cheaper on the Black Sea. Cheaper logistics means more money for our farmers, and this is one of the most important ways to logistics products. We cannot block (the work of the participating companies - ed.). There are law enforcement agencies for this, if someone violates the law, they must respond quickly," Dmytro Solomchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, emphasized in a comment to UNN.

MP Yulia Klymenko in a commentary to UNN also notedthat blocking the work of enterprises that contribute to the work of the sea corridor will have negative consequences for exports and will lead to a decrease in state budget revenues.

One of the companies that transships grain within the maritime corridor is Odesa Port Plant JSC. Recently, the commercial structure "Allseeds Black Sea" without signing any contracts tried to direct its transport to the berth via the access road, which is not a public road and is on the balance sheet of the OPP. When the security of the Odesa Port Plant stopped letting their vehicles through, the company organized a rally and blocked the access road to the strategic enterprise, which could have affected the loading of the plant's contractor vessels as part of the grain initiative.

"This should be handled by law enforcement," economic expert Borys Kushniruk told UNN, commenting on the blocking of the OPP.

The same opinion is supported by economic expert Andriy Novak. According to him, law enforcement and the Security Service of Ukraine should check the company that tried to block the work of the OPP.

According to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, over the 9 months of the Ukrainian Corridor's operation, ports in the Black Sea region handled more than 50 million tons of cargo

In particular, as clarified by the USPA at the request of UNN, from September 2023 to June 1, 2024, during the operation of the Ukrainian corridor, 611.8 thousand tons of cargo were transshipped at the Odesa Port Plant.

In Odesa region, a commercial entity threatens “terrible consequences” for prohibiting it from using the road of a strategic enterprise without permission27.05.24, 10:14 • 192660 views

During the full-scale war, a number of enterprises reorganized their work on a military basis. Among them is "Odesa Port Plant", which joined the grain initiative in November 2022 and has since grown from a "beginner" in the industry to a significant player. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications

