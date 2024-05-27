In Odesa region, a commercial entity threatens “terrible consequences” for prohibiting it from using the road of a strategic enterprise without permission

The commercial structure "Allseeds Black Sea" claims that the ban on its unauthorized use of the road, which is on the balance sheet of the strategic enterprise "Odesa Port Plant", will have "terrible consequences", UNN writes .

Alseeds Black Sea tried to use this road to deliver vegetable oil to the berths in Pivdennyi port. However, the company did not provide the necessary package of documents to obtain a permit to use this road and did not resolve the fundamental issues with the OPP and the Sea Ports Authority.

Instead of resolving all the issues in a civilized manner, Allseeds Black Sea began to use the road of a strategic enterprise without permission and scare them with "dire consequences" of being banned from doing so.

We are open to cooperation, but our opponents are disrupting the work of the grain corridor and jeopardizing the country's defense capability - Odesa Port Plant

For example, recently, Allseeds Black Sea held a press conference in Kyiv, during which it was stated that due to the ban on their trucks driving without permission on the road, which is on the balance sheet of a strategic enterprise, there is an accumulation of cars in the area of the Odesa Port Plant and drivers are under constant danger due to shelling.

However, for some reason, the commercial entity is silent about the fact that this section of the road is located in the sanitary protection zone of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant, is not a public road and is intended for emergency evacuation in case of threat or occurrence of emergencies and accidents of various kinds.

It is also worth noting that the OPP is an explosive and fire hazardous facility, and although the main production facilities have been shut down due to Russian aggression, a large amount of explosive chemicals are stored on the territory.

Thus, a rhetorical question arises: for whom will the consequences of the unauthorized use of this section of the road by Alcides Black Sea be terrible? For a commercial entity that does not want to draw up documents to obtain permission for its vehicles to travel, or for employees of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant, which uses this road for emergency evacuation?

Recall

During the unauthorized use of the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant, the company "Alcides Black Sea" destroyed the road surface with its trucks.



In addition, on May 22, Allseeds Black Sea organized the blocking of the roadleading to berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant.