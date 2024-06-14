ukenru
Marchenko on the G7's decision on $50 billion for Ukraine: it gives us an opportunity to exhale

Kyiv  •  UNN

The G7's decision to provide Ukraine with $50 billion by the end of the year allows Ukraine to confidently plan and allocate funds for the security and defense sector until 2025.

The G7's decision to transfer $50 billion to Ukraine will make it possible to look forward to 2025 with confidence and allocate funds to the security and defense sector. This was stated by Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

This decision gives us the opportunity to exhale. Without this decision, 2025 looked quite uncertain for us. Now we have the opportunity to plan and allocate resources to the needs that we consider to be a priority. First of all, it is the security and defense sector

- the Minister of Finance said.

Details

According to Marchenko, yesterday's statement is only a political decision, while the mechanism itself is still being finalized at the technical level, in favor of Ukraine.

"This is a historic victory. It allows us to actually use Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine right now. We were involved in the process, and we had several key conditions. We have to receive this money this year. This money must be unconditional. And this money should be used for any purpose and expenditure that Ukraine needs. We were listened to. And I hope that this will be implemented in the technical solution," Marchenko said.

Recall

The G7 agreed to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion by the end of the year.

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy

