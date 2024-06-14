In 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine purchased translation services for almost UAH 6.5 million. This is evidenced by data from the Prozorro website (Prozorro), UNN reports.

The tender was held in early 2024. The expected value of the tender was more than UAH 7.7 million, but the contract was concluded for almost UAH 6.5 million (excluding VAT).

According to the tender documents, the NABU is to use these funds to translate 28 594 pages from or into 31 foreign languages. Among them are English, Arabic, Hebrew, Serbian, Montenegrin, Japanese, and, oddly enough, Russian. The term of service is until December 31, 2024.

In addition, the NABU has now announced another tender for the purchase of translation services for UAH 49 thousand. The documentation states that the contractor must translate up to 80 pages of text from Ukrainian into Persian for this money. Bids for this auction are currently expected to be accepted. If it is held, the term of service provision will also be until December 31, 2024.

Thus, in 2024, the NABU will spend at least UAH 6.5 million on translation services alone. The question of whether this is appropriate remains open.

However, it is worth noting that for this amount, you can buy about 120 DJI Mavik 3 Classic quadcopters (the average price of which is about 55 thousand hryvnias) or about 30 DJI Mavik 3T quadcopters with a thermal imaging camera (the average price is about 200 thousand hryvnias), which are essential for the Ukrainian military at the front and help them destroy the enemy.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in courts or even fail to reach them.

A good example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. Detectives opened one case for possible illicit enrichment and declaration of false information, and another for reducing port fees in 2017. However, both cases collapsed in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the former minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

In addition, a scandal has recently erupted in the NABU over an alleged leak of information from the bureau. The former head of the Brovary District State Administration, advisor to the Presidential Office, Georgiy Birkadze, whose home was searched by law enforcement officers in this case, said that the case of the "leak" of data from NABU was turned into a showinstead of an investigation.