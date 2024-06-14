NATO agrees on options for responding to Russia's sabotage and cyberattacks

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in sabotage, cyberattacks and other hostile actions by Russia against the Alliance. NATO defense ministers have agreed on a number of options for responding to Russia's actions. This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a briefing, UNN reports.

According to him, the ministers also touched upon Russia's campaign of hostile actions against NATO members.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a surge in sabotage, cyberattacks, instrumental migration and other hostile actions by Russia. We will respond to Russian provocations in a calm and balanced manner. At the same time, we will criticize Russia's actions... Today, Ministers agreed on a range of responses that Allies will pursue individually and collectively. This includes enhanced intelligence sharing, increased protection of critical infrastructure, including underwater and cyberspace, and further restrictions on Russian intelligence," said Stoltenberg.

He emphasized that Russia's campaign will not prevent NATO from supporting Ukraine.

"And we will continue to protect our territories and population from hostile actions," he said.

