Ukraine's General Staff: 48 combat engagements have already taken place in the frontline, the enemy attacks most often in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

As of 13:00, 48 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, more 60 percent of which took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors the most. More than 60 percent of the total number of 48 combat engagements along the entire frontline took place there. Our defenders are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment - , the statement said.

Currently, two occupants' attacks have been repelled in the Kharkiv sector - in the areas of Tykhyi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the invaders fired unguided missiles toward Hlushkivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy has made four attempts to improve the tactical situation near Nevske and Hrekivka since the beginning of the day. A battle continues in the area of the latter. The Russian occupants also fired with NARs at the territory of Serebryansky forest and dropped four guided aerial bombs in the area of Pishchane.

The Pokrovske sector , as well as in recent days in general, saw the highest intensity of enemy attacks. The total number of hostilities since the beginning of the day has increased to 18. Eight combat engagements are currently taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Netaylove. The occupants are actively supporting their ground attacks with air strikes - they conducted five air strikes. Ten UAVs bombed the areas of Vovche, Tymofiivka and Novopokrovske. Unguided aerial missiles were fired in the direction of Novoselivka Persha and Oleksandropol.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne. They were unsuccessful. He also dropped two bombs near Yelizavetivka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much.