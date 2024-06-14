Ukraine's General Staff: 48 combat engagements have already taken place in the frontline, the enemy attacks most often in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48185 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141394 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233300 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162759 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147328 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216754 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52254 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34331 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46782 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105864 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101430 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203414 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229588 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216926 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101430 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105864 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157332 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156156 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159986 views
Actual
Ukraine's General Staff: 48 combat engagements have already taken place in the frontline, the enemy attacks most often in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Ukraine's General Staff: 48 combat engagements have already taken place in the frontline, the enemy attacks most often in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70190 views

Forty-eight combat engagements took place in the frontline, with over 60% of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.

As of 13:00, 48 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, more 60 percent of which took place in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors the most. More than 60 percent of the total number of 48 combat engagements along the entire frontline took place there. Our defenders are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment

- , the statement said.

Currently, two occupants' attacks have been repelled in the Kharkiv sector - in the areas of Tykhyi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the invaders fired unguided missiles toward Hlushkivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy has made four attempts to improve the tactical situation near Nevske and Hrekivka since the beginning of the day. A battle continues in the area of the latter. The Russian occupants also fired with NARs at the territory of Serebryansky forest and dropped four guided aerial bombs in the area of Pishchane.

The Pokrovske sector , as well as in recent days in general, saw the highest intensity of enemy attacks. The total number of hostilities since the beginning of the day has increased to 18. Eight combat engagements are currently taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Netaylove. The occupants are actively supporting their ground attacks with air strikes - they conducted five air strikes. Ten UAVs bombed the areas of Vovche, Tymofiivka and Novopokrovske. Unguided aerial missiles were fired in the direction of Novoselivka Persha and Oleksandropol.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne. They were unsuccessful. He also dropped two bombs near Yelizavetivka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising