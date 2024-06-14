In Crimea, the occupiers are preparing to take out all museum funds from the peninsula - National Resistance Center

The occupation forces of the Russian Federation are preparing to remove all historical artifacts and cultural objects from the occupied Crimea. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

In particular, the heads of museum institutions on the peninsula received a letter from the so-called Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Crimea. According to the document, the heads of the institutions should prepare museum valuables for "evacuation".

The document does not indicate the reasons and places for the alleged export of valuables, but there is a high risk that the most valuable items will be transported from Crimea to the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation - The Resistance said.

The document, which was handed over to the National Emergency Situations Center, directly refers to the need to clarify the list of "places of evacuation of valuables" in the event of disasters or hostilities.

It is important to note that the list of such places, according to Russian law, should have been approved long ago, but the information is being requested through a new "letter from the Russian Ministry of Culture." Museum administrations have been given until July 1 of this year to respond.

The document also states that at least some of the cultural and historical monuments will be taken outside the peninsula.

Russians are trying to speed up the process of typologizing and evaluating museum artifacts in Crimea. Museum workers in Crimea create electronic registers of works of art and historical monuments and transfer information to the electronic museum fund of the Russian Federation - The CNS said.

The Resistance is convinced that Russia is preparing to loot Crimean museums and take away the most valuable exhibits when it comes time for Russians to leave Crimea.

Separately, the National Resistance Center noted that the looting or destruction of historical and cultural sites and monuments in the Russian-occupied territories has reached a systemic level. At the moment, thousands of artifacts of Ukrainian origin are stored in Russian museums.

Sprotyv also added that Russian scientists are involved in illegal activities and must also be held accountable for their actions. Volunteers of the Argo project are engaged in a systematic study of Russian crimes in the cultural sphere.

