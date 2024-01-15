Tomyn in an interview with The Economist: 38 Ukrainian museums destroyed or damaged by war, more than 480 works of art stolen by Russians

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 105605 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114851 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145523 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141520 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178410 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172479 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286047 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178323 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167325 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148909 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 42284 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 46356 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 56475 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 78332 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 44450 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 105619 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286056 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263285 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 78332 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145533 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107866 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107784 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123828 views
Actual
Tomyn in an interview with The Economist: 38 Ukrainian museums destroyed or damaged by war, more than 480 works of art stolen by Russians

Tomyn in an interview with The Economist: 38 Ukrainian museums destroyed or damaged by war, more than 480 works of art stolen by Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27659 views

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, at least 38 Ukrainian museums, which house 1.5 million works of art, have been destroyed or damaged. The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine estimates that over 480,000 works of art have been seized by Russia.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, at least 38 Ukrainian museums with 1.5 million works have been damaged or destroyed. The number of destroyed museum exhibits was reported by Mariana Tomyn, Director of the Department of Cultural Heritage of the ICIP, for The Economist, UNN reports.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, at least 38 Ukrainian museums containing 1.5 million works have been damaged or destroyed. Many Ukrainian museums relied on paper catalogs, which are often outdated or incomplete, making it difficult to count what Russia has looted and destroyed.

- The Economist quoted Tomyn as saying.

Details

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy notes that the data on destroyed museum exhibits is approximate, as not all museum values are digitized. Most regional museums relied on paper catalogs, often outdated or incomplete. During the occupation, some of these catalogs disappeared. That is why the efforts to digitize museum property, which began in Ukraine three years ago, have now gained new relevance.

According to the article, the occupiers took more than 28,000 artifacts from the Kherson Museum alone. Ancient coins, Greek sculptures, Scythian jewelry, a precious Bukhara saber, and even hard drives with the museum's catalog have disappeared. 

It is almost impossible to put a price on the stolen works, as only a fraction of the museum's valuables have been appraised for insurance purposes. Last April , the UN estimated that the war had caused $2.6 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's cultural heritage.

UNESCO condemns Russian shelling of educational and cultural facilities in Ukraine05.01.24, 23:17 • 32182 views

The Ministry of Culture estimates that more than 480,000 works of art have fallen into Russian hands. At least 38 museums with nearly 1.5 million works were damaged or destroyed.

Ukraine will seek compensation. Kyiv Prosecutor's Office is investigating Russian officials and Ukrainians involved in the theft. Mariana Tomin told reporters that she is working on a new law on restitution and revising the outdated law on the protection of cultural heritage. And since the end of October, a special army unit has begun to monitor the damage to cultural sites. But there is little hope of returning what the occupiers have stolen. 

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported, that 872 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, as of December 25, 2023,  1907 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses. Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); communal ownership: 1884 objects (6%).

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCulture

Contact us about advertising