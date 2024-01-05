UNESCO condemns Russian shelling of educational and cultural facilities in Ukraine

The UNESCO Kyiv office, on behalf of the entire organization, condemned the Russian shelling of educational and cultural facilities in Ukraine. They announced their protest in the social network X, UNN reports.

The year 2024 has just begun, but Russia's relentless attacks continue, causing casualties and destruction in #Ukraine's cities. Educational and cultural institutions have been affected. @UNESCO strongly condemns these repeated attacks. - the organization said in a statement.

Details

In the comments to its tweet, UNESCO Kyiv showed the consequences of the arrivals on educational institutions.

These losses deprive students of access to education, which is a universal human right. - the organization emphasized.

In a separate post, they showed the consequences of the destruction of cultural sites in Ukraine. Noting that at least three cultural sites were damaged during the latest attacks.