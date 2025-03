On the outskirts of Kyiv, combat operations are underway against an enemy drone, KCMA reported on Friday on Telegram, UNN writes.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, an enemy UAV is being targeted on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over! - said Serhiy Popko, head of KCMA .

Air defense is working in Kyiv region - RMA