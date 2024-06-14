ATES guerrillas discover Russian Navy anti-submarine ship in Sevastopol

Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of Streletskaya Bay in Sevastopol and discovered an anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy MPK-49 "Aleksandrovets". This was reported by the Atesh resistance movement in Telegram, UNN reports .

Our agent once again inspected Streletskaya Bay and reported that the MPK-49 "Aleksandrovets" had not yet left the bay, - the statement said.

Details

It is also noted that the intensity of the military presence in the bay has not decreased, but on the contrary, more military equipment has appeared.

The Russians most likely still do not realize that the countdown to the existence of this ship has begun and that they should have left the peninsula long ago," the agents added.



Recall

ATESH guerrillas conducted a reconnaissance of the Chersonese airfield in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, collecting important data on security measures: dugouts, patrols, a patrol boat and radar stations.